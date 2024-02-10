Black History Month is the theme of Marietta History Center Pop-In

The theme for the February Pop-In event at the Marietta History Center (MHC) is Black History Month.

The MHC Pop-Ins are held on the third Saturday of each month, so this one will be Saturday, February 17th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website:

This February, in honor of Black History Month, the Marietta History Center invites families to join us for a day of crafts and activities centered around celebrating Black History. From memorable exhibits to hands-on crafting stations, visitors of all ages will have the chance to explore and learn about the rich contributions of African Americans to our nation’s history and culture.

“We are thrilled to host our February Pop-In event dedicated to honoring Black History Month,” said Amy Reed, Director at the Marietta History Center. “This is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together, engage with our museum, and celebrate the diverse tapestry of American history.”

This event is free of charge, and is made possible through the sponsorship of the Marietta law firm Cauthorn, Nohr, and Sanders.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum was founded in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Lisa Oestreicher – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.