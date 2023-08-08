Marcus JCC presents Good Game for a Good Cause at the Battery

Would you like to network with other young metro Atlanta professionals, enjoy games on simulators, and contribute to the good work carried on by the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta?

You’ll have your chance with the Good Games for a Good Cause, on Thursday, August 17, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The website and registration page for the event describes the opportunity as follows:

Good Game for a Good Cause invites professionals from a variety of industries to socialize and network while enjoying fun games on interactive simulators, powered by Topgolf software. Proceeds from this fundraiser enable the MJCCA to provide scholarships to participants in need to ensure that our innovative programs and vital services are accessible to everyone in our community.

Good Game for a Good Cause offers valuable networking opportunities with other young professionals from the metro Atlanta area. Sponsorship opportunities are available and include virtual game play, dinner and drinks, and marketing benefits. Individual registrations include virtual game play, dinner, and 2 drink tickets.

To register or become a sponsor of this worthwhile event, just visit https://www.atlantajcc.org/donate/good-game-for-a-good-cause/

About the Marcus JCC

The Marcus Jewish Community Center describes its mission as follows on its website:

Core to our mission to ensure a vibrant community, the Marcus JCC offers exceptional programs and essential services, but we are so much more than a fitness center, camp, or preschool; we connect and inspire our community in profound ways throughout every stage of life. The Marcus JCC has earned our reputation for innovation, quality, and effectiveness in a diverse range of programs that connect people and bring out the best in them. Our programs are open to all, regardless of age, race, religion, or economic status. By providing energizing, creative, and educational programs; financial assistance to those in need; and services to those with disabilities, the Marcus JCC continues to have a wide reach and measurable impact on all members of our community. We are a community engager and a community builder.