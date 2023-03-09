The Battery Atlanta features a Drag Brunch, a Yoga Wellness Series, Jazz, and more in its March 2023 event lineup

Shamrock Shenanigans, Extravagant Drag Brunch and More Coming to The Battery Atlanta this March

Cobb County’s favorite sports and entertainment destination offers yoga, silent disco and more

ATLANTA (March 7, 2023) – This March, The Battery Atlanta is packed with events from watch parties for UFC and NFC fight nights to a Divas Drag brunch. The music will be flowing all month long with concerts at The Coca Cola Roxy from artists like Vance Joy, Key Glock and more, as well as weekly karaoke nights at Park Bench. Plus, St. Patrick’s Day fun is in store with green beer and signature drinks at Live! at the Battery Atlanta.

Outdoor Activities:

Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente

Every Monday, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The 2023 Yoga Series has officially kicked off! Start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event is open to all ages to relax and unwind on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring water. Visitors can register here!

NFC Fight Night at Live! at the Battery Atlanta

Friday, March 10 from 6-9 p.m.

Live! At the Battery Atlanta is hosting its first National Fighting Championship (NFC) event. The action-packed evening will feature live professional and amateur MMA and Muay Thai fights. Fight spectators will have the chance to experience 12+ fights in the NFC cage at one of the most exciting and new environments for watching live fights. Plus, fan-favorite drinks and an official after party (21+ only) are on tap next door at PBR. The event is 18 and up with specific sections available for 21 and up only. Tickets are available here.

Divas Drag Brunch at Live! at the Battery Atlanta

Saturday, March 11 from noon-3:30 p.m.

Queens will take the floor in this specialty ticketed event, with a vast list of specialty cocktails and option to purchase a brunch buffet. New performers are featured each show in this 21+ event. Each ticket package includes a seat and a drink up to 8 people. Tickets are available here.

Shamrocks & Shenanigans at Live! at the Battery Atlanta

Friday, March 17 from 3-9 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy everything green at the Shamrock & Shenanigans celebration! Admire Irish-themed entertainment accompanied with green beer, signature drinks, live entertainment and more at Live! At the Battery Atlanta. Tickets are available here.

Select Restaurant Promotions:

Jazz Brunch at C. Ellet’s

Every Saturday and Sunday from noon-3 p.m.

C. Ellet’s is serving up the best brunch bites like a pecan sticky bun, fresh oysters and more every weekend. Along with brunch, diners can enjoy live music performed by a live jazz duo playing from noon-3 p.m.

National Meatball Day at Crú Food and Wine Bar

Thursday, March 9 from noon-10:30 p.m.

Meatball lovers are in for a treat as Crú Food and Wine Bar celebrates National Meatball Day with a special menu that includes their famous Wagyu meatballs, Wagyu meatball pizza and mozzarella stuffed meatballs. For reservations call (770) 485-9463.

Park Bench Events:

The music venue and dueling piano bar has announced this month’s live shows and events. Visit parkbenchbattery.com/calendar for more information.

· Karaoke Night

Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

· Country Request, Late Nite Line Dancing + Karaoke

Thursdays at 9 p.m.

· Rockin’ Vegas Style Piano Show

Fridays at 9 p.m.

· Dueling Pianos Show

Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

· The 2023 Georgia Country Music Songwriters Jam

Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is gearing up for a full variety of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of music to the stage for guests to discover. Review enhanced venue safety guidelines here.

· Keshi

Tuesday, March 7 at 8 p.m.

· Epik High

Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

· Yeat

Thursday, March 16 at 8 p.m.

· Subtronics

Friday & Saturday, March 17 & 18 at 8 p.m.

· Vance Joy

Thursday, March 23 at 8 p.m.