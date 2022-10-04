Kennesaw to put state and local fiscal recovery funds into road improvements

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw City Council approved a proposal Monday to put state and local fiscal recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act toward the resurfacing of seven major thoroughfares not currently included in any other funded projects.

The budget is not to exceed $2.5 million. City staff hope to be able to complete every road on the list, but they will be prioritized in order to maximize the budget.

The streets listed for resurfacing are:

Advertisement

Kennesaw Due West Road, from Cobb Parkway to the city limit

Jiles Road, from Cherokee Street to Moon Station Road

McCollum Parkway, from Cherokee Street to the city limit

Cherokee Street, from Jiles Road to McCollum Parkway

Kennesaw 75, from Jiles Road to the end

Baker Road, from Jiles Road to Hickory Grove Road

Lockhart Drive, from Big Shanty Drive to McCollum Parkway

Funds for resurfacing and rebuilding streets typically come from special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) and local maintenance and improvement grants (LMIG) from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“I really appreciate Jeff Drobney [city manager] and Ricky [Stewart, public works director] coming together and coming up with the money. I think this is just going to be really a blessing for this city,” said Councilman Pat Ferris.

In other business, the City Council approved Brittany Jones’ appointment as the executive director of Smith-Gilbert Gardens . The former director, Ann Parsons, appointed in 2013, recently retired.

The special election to fill the vacated seat for Post 1 is. Nov. 8. Advance voting begins Oct. 17 at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Seven candidates qualified. A moderated Q&A, sponsored by Lazy Guy Distillery, will take place at Ben Robertson Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Read the Courier’s Meet the Candidates Q&A here .

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.