Cobb County weather, Monday April 11: mostly sunny in morning followed by slight chance of showers

A satellite weather map of the U.S. showing an air mass to the west of GeorgiaNational Weather Service air mass map taken Monday morning

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 11, 2022

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday April 11 followed by a chance of showers beginning at 3 p.m. with a high near 72 degrees.

There is a high danger of fire for much of north Georgia including Cobb this afternoon due to low relative humidity.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

A slight chance of showers between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2022-03-01694255.53.60.00
2022-03-02784762.510.30.00
2022-03-03805165.513.10.00
2022-03-04775365.012.30.00
2022-03-05785164.511.60.00
2022-03-06805869.015.80.00
2022-03-07755565.011.60.15
2022-03-08554650.5-3.21.16
2022-03-09574953.0-0.90.45
2022-03-10684657.02.80.00
2022-03-11594853.5-0.9T
2022-03-12542841.0-13.61.07
2022-03-13552540.0-14.90.00
2022-03-14663751.5-3.60.00
2022-03-15684858.02.60.32
2022-03-16655359.03.40.97
2022-03-17744961.55.60.00
2022-03-18605356.50.40.77
2022-03-19674857.51.2T
2022-03-20694155.0-1.60.00
2022-03-21734458.51.70.00
2022-03-22765163.56.4T
2022-03-23775867.510.20.52
2022-03-24684657.0-0.50.00
2022-03-25634755.0-2.80.00
2022-03-26654655.5-2.50.00
2022-03-27654354.0-4.30.00
2022-03-28674254.5-4.00.00
2022-03-29755163.04.30.00
2022-03-30835569.010.00.00
2022-03-31735363.03.80.65
Sum213914646.06
Average69.047.258.12.5
Normal65.945.355.64.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

