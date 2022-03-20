Another dry and sunny day in Cobb Monday with rain returning later in the week

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have another dry and sunny day in Cobb County Monday, followed by cloudiness and possible thunderstorms later in the week.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 59. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.