Cobb weather February 20

According to the report from the National Weather Service, the weather in Cobb County tomorrow, Sunday, February 20, will be the same as yesterday’s forecast, sunny with a high near 57 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday A 50 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

ThursdayA 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 36.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.