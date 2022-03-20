Cobb PARKS summer camp registration now open

In its weekly newsletter Cobb County sent the following announcement about summer camps offered by Cobb PARKS along with links and forms for registration:

Cobb PARKS offers a variety of summer camps in arts and performance, recreation programs, tennis, golf, nature, and therapeutics for special needs individuals. Registration is now open for most summer programs.

Recreation center day camps are offered over seven weeks from June 6 – July 29. The registration fee is $125 per week at Fair Oaks Recreation Center, Fullers Recreation Center, Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Ward Recreation Center, and Windy Hill Recreation Center.

Art camps are being held at The Art Station – Big Shanty, The Art Place – Mountain View, The Mable House Arts Center, and the Sewell Mill Cultural Center.

Tennis camps are offered at PARKS’ six tennis centers in Cobb. Registration will begin soon. Registration is already open at Harrison Tennis Center, Kennworth Tennis Center, and Terrell Mill Tennis Center. The tennis camps are directed by our teaching professionals at each center. For information and registration for Harrison (website), Kennworth (download the registration form) and Terrell Mill (website), see their respective websites. For the other tennis centers, please call them directly.

Nature Camp run by Cobb’s Natural Resources unit the week of June 20-24 at Hyde Farm for rising third through fifth graders. It will be a half-day camp from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at $65 and focused on nature and outdoor activities. Registration is open.

Camp Horizon is a highly mobile indoor and outdoor camp for children and young adults 7-21 years old with developmental delays, mental, and/or physical disabilities. Group staff to camper ratios will be 1:3 not to exceed 1:12, dependent upon the assessment of each groups’ needs. New campers require a pre-registration assessment. Appointments are available on weekdays. To schedule an appointment, contact Ann Bonds at 770-528-2570. Registration for Camp Horizon is open.

For more information, see the summer camp page on the PARKS website. Many camps fill up quickly, so don’t be left out this summer. Online registration is available for many camp programs. Visit our online registration site to set up an account if you don’t already have one.

Job openings: Cobb PARKS is looking for young, excited community members who are looking for summer part-time jobs! They need camp counselors and lifeguards for the aquatic centers. Lifeguard positions include lifeguard certification classes. There are more than 100 positions available.

Available positions can be found here: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cobbcounty/