Rainy day expected here in Cobb County

The National Weather Service forecasts a rainy day here in Cobb County on Monday, May 23, with a high near 76.

The NWS has also issued a hazardous weather outlook because of the possibility of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by possible gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

7-day forecast

This extended forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta:

Today

Advertisement

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

﻿

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .