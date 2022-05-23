Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County today: possible gusty wind, heavy rain, frequent lightning

The National Weather Service , has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia effective through this evening, Monday May 23, 2022.

The NWS warns of the possibility of isolated thunderstorms that could be accompanied by gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightening.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible through this evening. Some storms may be strong to severe and capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday… There is a chance of thunderstorms each day from Tuesday through Friday. Some of the storms each day may be strong and capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

What time period does it cover?

The hazardous weather outlook is expect to last through Friday, May 27.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

