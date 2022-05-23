Marietta police seeks public’s health in locating missing teen with autism

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release asking for the public’s help in locating a Marietta teen with autism who disappeared from his family’s motel room on Delk Road at around 3 p.m. Sunday:
Eighteen-Year-Old Carlos Stiven Diaz-Barrios was reported missing from his hotel room at 2360 Delk Road, Motel 6, around 12:30 AM.
His mother reported that he has been missing since roughly 3:00 PM Sunday May 22nd.
Carlos has autism and while he does not like to be alone, he may not respond the way you would traditionally expect if confronted by a stranger. There is some confusion about his clothing description, but we believe he is wearing blue jeans and the navy-blue long sleeve shirt shown in the attached photograph.Advertisement
Carlos likes to walk around the hotel property, and it did not alarm his mother when he left their extended stay room on foot. According to his mother they have been in the same location for over a month, and he has never left the hotel property before on his own. Witnesses last saw Carlos walking East on Delk Road around 9:00 PM.
Officers are still canvassing the area and are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information about Carlos’s location is urged to call 911 immediately.
