Three charged in fatal 2022 Marietta shooting of Grayson Green

Three arrests made for the May 21, 2022 shooting death of Grayson Green.
[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]
Green was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Marietta.
According to the public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department.
Just over one year ago, we announced the shooting death of seventeen-year-old Grayson Green immediately inside the entrance to 1600 Roberta Drive. Grayson was attending a graduation gathering at the time of the shooting. Detectives have worked countless hours gathering evidence and tracking down suspects. Today, we are thankful to report that the individuals responsible for his death are being held accountable.
On Monday, May 29, 2023, MPD detective went to Newport News Virginia, and working with local police, they arrested two seventeen-year-olds from Cobb County. A twenty-one-year-old also suspected in the death was already in custody in Douglas County.
The public information release continues:
While the three suspects are now in custody, the investigation into their activities remains open. We appreciate the patience and trust of Grayson’s family while we methodically gathered evidence to hold the suspects accountable.
Each of the (3) suspects face the same (8) felony charges:
- Malice Murder and the corresponding violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- Felony Murder and the related violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- Aggravated Assault and the corresponding violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and the related violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
