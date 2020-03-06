Marietta Police Athletic League to hold 4th annual Shamrock Shuffle

The Marietta Police Athletic League issued the following press release about their 4th annual Shamrock Shuffle race, to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. beginning at Marietta Square.

The complete press release follows:

MARIETTA POLICE ATHLETIC LEAGUE PRESS RELEASE March 5, 2020

THE 4th ANNUAL MARIETTA SHAMROCK SHUFFLE is happening SATURDAY, March 14th!

The Marietta Police Athletic League (PAL) invites you, your family, your company to create a team and register today for the 4th Annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run!

This Peachtree Road Race Qualifier will take place this Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00am (welcome & warm-up at 8:00am) at the Marietta Square, 75 East Park Square, Marietta, GA.

Pre-registration is available at www.MariettaShamrockShuffle.com through Sunday, March 8th for just $35.

Onsite registration will be available starting at 7:30am on race day and at Packet Pick-up on Friday, March 13th from 3-7 pm at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr Community Center (formerly the Lawrence Street Recreation Center), 510 Lawrence Street, Marietta.

Proceeds will support Marietta PAL’s youth sports and recreation programs. Registertodayat www.MariettaShamrockShuffle.com.

Marietta PAL is a non-profit organization which believes “it’s better to build youth than mend adults.”

Through free and low-cost youth programs, PAL helps to prevent juvenile crime and violence by providing civic, athletic, recreational and educational opportunities which create trust and build understanding between law enforcement and youth.

PAL provides programs for school-aged youth, from 5-17 years old. PAL offers daily after-school, summer camp, martial arts, boxing, basketball and dance programs at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr Community Center, 510 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

Please make plans to attend the Marietta Shamrock Shuffle and/or make a donation to support Marietta youth! To register or donate visit: www.MariettaShamrockShuffle.com or visit www.MariettaPAL.orgfor more information.