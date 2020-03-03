Cobb & Douglas Public Health releases recommendations regarding coronavirus

Note: The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected. The use of facemasks also is crucial for health workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with COVID-19 in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

COVID-19 Testing:

At this time, all testing for coronavirus disease is being handled by the State of Georgia. Call your healthcare professional IF you feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, AND have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or if you live in or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19:

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include: