Cobb weather March 4: Fire Danger Statement still in effect due to low humidity, dry conditions

According to the report from the National Weather Service, a Fire Danger Statement is still in effect for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidity and dry conditions. Starting Monday there is a possibility of thunderstorms, but dry conditions and low humidity are possible through the day Friday.

Friday a high near 70 is expected, with sunny skies.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.