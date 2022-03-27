Cobb weather Monday March 28

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll once again have sunny skies in Cobb County on Monday March 28 with a high near 63 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Showers after 9pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Showers, mainly before 9am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.