Rainy day ahead in Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday April 5

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be a rainy day here in Cobb County with a high near 67 degrees.

The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for our area, that includes the possibility of severe storms and even scattered tornadoes reaching our area by Wednesday.

7-day forecast

This report is based on the weather forecast for Dobbins ARB:

Today

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

March climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

