Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and much of north Georgia that includes possibility of scattered tornadoes, flooding

The National Weather Service , has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other portions of north and central Georgia that includes the possiblity of flooding and scattered tornadoes.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following is an excerpt from the outlook:

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Widespread showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms will Advertisement overspread north and central Georgia late this morning and persist through the afternoon. Some storms may become strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two are possible. Periods of heavy rainfall will increase the risk for flooding and flash flooding of creeks and streams. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… A line of showers and scattered thunderstorms will move through the area on Wednesday afternoon. Some storms may become strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail. A brief tornado or two are possible. Localized flooding and flash flooding is possible, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

What time period does it cover?

The rain is expected to arrive Tuesday and according to the National Weather Service 7-day forecast might last until Thursday morning.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

