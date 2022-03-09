Cobb weather March 10: mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be mostly cloudy in Cobb County with a slight chance of morning showers. The high is expected to be around 60 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday A slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 1 a.m. Low around 36. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after 9 a.m., then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.