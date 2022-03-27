Hit and run driver seriously injures pedestrian Barrett Parkway at I-75 ramp

A hit and run driver struck a pedestrian on the entrance ramp to I-75 at Ernest Barrett Parkway and did not stop to render aid.

A public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department describes the incident as follows:

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury pedestrian crash that occurred on Ernest Barrett Parkway at I-75 on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 6:49 a.m. According to investigators, 58-year-old Kirk Allen of Kennesaw, was walking across the I-75 northbound entrance ramp at Ernest Barrett Parkway. Advertisement An unknown vehicle was travelling east on Ernest Barrett Parkway and making a left turn onto the I-75 northbound entrance ramp. The front of the vehicle struck Allen and did not stop. Instead the vehicle continued northbound onto I-75. Allen was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

