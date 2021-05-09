Pedestrian struck by car in Marietta hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Ofc. Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department reports that a pedestrian was struck by a car in Marietta on Powder Springs Road just north of Chestnut Hill Road early this morning.

The pedestrian was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries at the time of this writing.

The public information release about the incident describes it as follows:

For reasons unknown, a Latino male pedestrian, approximately twenty to thirty years old, entered the roadway outside of a crosswalk and directly into the path of a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon driven by 26-year-old Victor Pedroza of Marietta, GA. The unidentified pedestrian was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life threatening injuries. No other information will be released until his identity can be confirmed and his family notified. This crash remains under investigation currently. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Sergeant Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.