Heather Kilpatrick announces run against Barry Loudermilk

Heather Kilpatrick announced that she will run in the 2022 Democratic primary, hoping to challenge Republican incumbent Barry Loudermilk in the general election in Georgia’s 11th U.S. Congressional district,

She issued the following press release on April 27 announcing her intent:

Marietta, GA — This morning, Heather Kilpatrick announced she will run for Congress in Georgia’s 11th Congressional District. Heather has worked in the healthcare industry for 20 years, and knows it’s time for new blood in Congress.

Heather officially filed a campaign committee last month, and is launching her campaign today. The announcement came via social media with an accompanying video. Link to the video can be found here.

“I’ve seen firsthand the struggles Georgians face. Our campaign is about recovery. Not going back to the status quo before Covid-19, but a recovery that fulfils our desire to build a resilient, equitable, and healthy community for all Georgians.”

Heather has seen this change happen first hand and is dedicated to ensuring that all Georgians have the opportunity to create a better life for themselves and their families. It starts with ensuring affordable healthcare, making sure that all residents have clean air and water, and restoring job security.

In the next few months, Heather will be building up her campaign infrastructure and grassroots network. She also pledges to focus her policy plans on the needs of everyday Georgians.

