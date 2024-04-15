UPDATE: South Cobb High student dies of injuries sustained when hit by car on March 20

The Cobb County Police Department distributed the following update to the incident in which a 15-year-old South Cobb High School student was hit by a car while crossing Clay Road:

The Cobb County Police STEP Unit has announced that the 15-year-old juvenile succumbed to their injuries on March 29th.

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

UPDATE: It is verified that the teen struck by the car was a student at South Cobb High School. Officer Wilson passed along this statement from a representative of the Cobb County School District: “This morning, a student was hit by a vehicle after stepping in the road on the way to school. We appreciate the quick response of Cobb County Police. Our thoughts are with the student.”

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating an incident in which a car hit a 15-year-old male near South Cobb High School, resulting in serious injuries to the teen.

The incident occurred on March 20, 2024, around 8:42 am, on Clay Road east of Austell Road.

Investigators report that a gray 2021 Kia Rio, driven by a 22-year-old Marietta man, was traveling east on Clay Road and crossed Austell Road on a green traffic signal.

Upon reaching the eastern side of Clay Road, a teen entered the roadway directly into the path of the Kia.

The Kia hit the teen, “propelling him where he came to an uncontrolled rest in the westbound lane of Clay Road.”

The juvenile was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in a ground ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.