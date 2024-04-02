Woman dies after crashing into telephone pole on Meadows Road

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.

It occurred on Meadows Road at its intersection with Worthington Drive on April 1, 2024, around 12:04 pm.

Investigators report that a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport driven by a 41-year-old Powder Springs woman was headed west on Meadows Road when she left the road and collided with a telephone pole.

It is unknown what caused her to veer off the road.

She was seriously injured and taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital by ambulance where, after attempts at resuscitation, she was pronounced dead.

Her next of kin have been notified.

The investigation into this collision continues. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.