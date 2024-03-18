Collision on Cobb Parkway results in multiple injuries including two serious and another life-threatening

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a serious-injury accident that took place on Cobb Parkway near Progressive Way.

The collision occurred on Sunday March 17, 2024, at 7:22 p.m.

The collision resulted in multiple injuries, including life-threatening injuries to one party, and critical injuries to two others.

One of the critically injured individual was a 10-year-old.

Investigators report that a black 2012 Nissan 350Z, driven by 22-year-old Dallas, Georgia man, with a 19-year-old Kennesaw woman as a passenger was traveling north on Cobb Parkway approaching its intersection with Progressive Way.

At the same time a black 2022 Hyundai Elantra, operated by a 36-year-old Stone Mountain man, with a 38-year-old Marietta woman and a 10-year-old juvenile as passengers, was traveling south on Cobb Parkway and entered the left turning lane for Progressive Way.

Investigators describe what happened next as follows:

The Hyundai turned left at the intersection and entered the path of the Nissan, causing the left front of the Nissan to strike the right front of the Hyundai. The vehicles then separated. After separating from the Hyundai, the Nissan continued north and came to a final uncontrolled rest after striking a traffic signal pole. The Hyundai was redirected in a counterclockwise rotation and continued on Cobb Parkway in a northwestern direction. Then, it came to a final uncontrolled rest in the right lane.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ground ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The woman passenger in the Nissan and the juvenile in the Hyundai were also transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ground ambulance with critical injuries.

The remainder of passengers were also hospitalized.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is requested to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.