Atlanta Braves: Huge Little Deals, Not Just Great Big Deals

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

Everyone knows that the Atlanta Braves’ success comes from the farm system, along with a series of top-notch free-agent signings to supplement all of that home-grown talent. But what’s less known, but just as important, are the little deals, the ones that plug any injury holes or slumps that could bedevil any major league franchise. It may be the key to the Braves’ season and postseason success.

Smart Atlanta GMs worked deals to bring in big names like Greg Maddux, Fred McGriff, Andres Galarraga, Garry Sheffield as well as Josh Donaldson. One-sided trades brought John Smoltz, Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte, Max Fried, and now Matt Olson and Sean Murphy to the Braves. In fact, it would probably take several documents to list all of the big names that the team brought in to help win another division title.

Lesser known are the tales of the short-term signings, the one-year deals for players ignored or overlooked by others, which filled glaring gaps that kept the well-oiled Braves baseball machine lubricated.

With the signing of outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year deal, the Braves may have found a solution for the Spring Training struggles of Jarred Kelenic, a new trade acquisition. Given Duvall’s history with the Golden Glove and bat in the Braves’ postseason glory, it looks like yet another case of smart money.

And who can forget the 2021 season where the Braves picked up the NLDS MVP, NLCS MVP, and World Series MVP to offset Ronald Acuna’s season-ending injury, with deals that should make Alex Anthopoulos a first-round Hall-of-Fame GM when he retires?

Pitcher Chris Sale was the biggest offseason trade from the Braves other than Kelenic. But he’s hardly the only one, according to CBS. Aaron Bummer and Reynoldo Lopez provide much needed depth for the Braves pitching, one in the bullpen and possibly one in the starting rotation.

Luis Guillorme, the ex-New York Met, may have surprised a few with his signing (as noted by CBS), but he provides some infield depth that might be needed due to the wear-and-tear on the turf that you might see across a season.

There is some history for such signings by the Braves to bolster their lineup, according to Battery Power. At the end of 1998, the Braves added the 32-year-old Brian Jordan whose playing career rebounded and his clubhouse attitude made him a valuable asset.

Most Atlanta baseball fans know Lonnie Smith, but how many know he was only signed for a one-year deal for $125,000? Lonnie made that Braves contract worth every penny with his stellar play, helping eventually lead the team to that historic “Worst-to-First” 1991 Atlanta team, as Battery Power notes.

Sure most Braves faithful remember the beloved National League MVP Terry Pendleton, signed away from the Cardinals. But how many know he was only batting .230 with an OPS of little more than 65, whatever that means. In that first year of 1991 when he took the league’s top honors, leading the league in batting, hits, total bases, along with more than 20 home runs and 80 RBIs, according to Battery Power. He was so good he would even play a role in coaching the team in the future, and is an all-around fan favorite.

The Atlanta Braves are projected to win more than 100 games and make a serious run at the World Series. They’ll come up short without the lesser-known players signed or traded for in the offseason coming through.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.