Earth Day at Truist Park with the Atlanta Braves

Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from the Atlanta Braves game on Earth Day, where the focus was on recycling:

Keep Cobb Beautiful in conjunction with WestRock Recycling and volunteers from Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Cobb Water, Keep Austell Beautiful, Cobb District Attorney, Mableton Improvement Coalition, Lions Club and others attracted attention to recycling at the Atlanta Braves Game on Earth Day. Prior to the game, Keep Cobb Beautiful Executive Director, Kimberly White had an interview that was featured on the Jumbotron and monitors across the stadium. The volunteers who collected recyclable packaging between innings were recognized and shown on the Jumbotron too. The WestRock CEO was introduced. Also, WestRock’s Patrick Kivits threw out the opening pitch of the game.

It was a lot of fun watching the Braves win as we collected recyclable bottles and cans from the audience. The Georgia Forestry Foundation and Chattahoochee Nature Center had booths near the entrance of the game. Our goal was to honor Earth Day while teaching the fundamentals of recycling to the members of the audience. We feel as if our efforts were a success.

