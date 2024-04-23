Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 12 to April 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

A TASTY TOUCH

2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3355

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17050

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-209C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

LAS TORTAS LOCAS #7

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001578

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1

3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE D-2 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-101C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

ZAXBY’S

3030 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5654

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14346C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3151 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4731

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002850

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

CRU FOOD & WINE BAR

915 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002909

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

EL JEFE’S TAQUERIA

1977 S COBB DR SE STE 300-320 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003145

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

YOGLI MOGLI – JOHNSON FERRY

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 35 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005192

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

!!COLDSTONE CREAMERY

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005741

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

EL VELERO SEAFOOD AND MEXICAN

768 SANDROWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006076

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

PLACE THE

700 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-1 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6370

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5573

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

TAQUERIA TSUNAMI

1275 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003358

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

ATL WINGS & SEAFOOD

3315 S COBB DR SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

DOS BROS FRESH MEXICAN GRILL

125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004949

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

TEA STATION

1200 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 132 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005159

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

TAQUERIA TSUNAMI – BASE

1275 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005227

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

PRESS WAFFLE CO

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1810 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006103

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

SIDELINES GRILLE

4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4265

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006223

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

!!DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT

1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006440

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

IL MEE RESTAURANT

1000 COBB PKWY N STE E MARIETTA, GA 30062-2454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23127

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

BORDER MEXICAN RESTAURANT THE

2569 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3009

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15738

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

MABRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

2700 JIMS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-458C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

GOOD2GO KITCHEN

2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004506

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

AMERICAN DELI

3895 CHEROKEE ST STE 360 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6731

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004517

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

GOOD2GO FOOD TRUCK – BASE

2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005459

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

PHILLY CONNECTION

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 340 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005805

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

TASSA AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

224 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7560

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17515C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

101 STEAK

3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 4110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4188

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002374

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL

340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-468C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

MARIETTA CENTER FOR ADVANCED ACADEMICS

311 AVIATION BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10472C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

SUPERICA BRAVES #305

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 800 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001364

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

WNB FACTORY

4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 103 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005083

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

ROSELANE HEALTH CENTER BY HARBORVIEW

613 ROSELANE ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-6940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005637

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

FUZE KITCHEN

1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006284

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

!!WING IT WITH JOY

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 126 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006385

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

TACO BELL #3889

4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24423

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2024

EDIBLE ENDEAVORS CATERING

925 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 168 MABLETON, GA 30126-3176

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004985

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2024