Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 12 to April 18

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 23, 2024

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

A TASTY TOUCH

  • 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3355
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17050
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

  • 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-209C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

LAS TORTAS LOCAS #7

  • 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001578
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1

  • 3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE D-2 MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-101C
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

ZAXBY’S

  • 3030 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5654
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14346C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 3151 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4731
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002850
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

CRU FOOD & WINE BAR

  • 915 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3011
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002909
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

EL JEFE’S TAQUERIA

  • 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 300-320 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4960
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003145
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

YOGLI MOGLI – JOHNSON FERRY

  • 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 35 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005192
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

!!COLDSTONE CREAMERY

  • 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4850
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005741
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

EL VELERO SEAFOOD AND MEXICAN

  • 768 SANDROWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006076
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024

PLACE THE

  • 700 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-1 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6370
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5573
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

TAQUERIA TSUNAMI

  • 1275 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003358
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

ATL WINGS & SEAFOOD

  • 3315 S COBB DR SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004093
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

DOS BROS FRESH MEXICAN GRILL

  • 125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004949
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

TEA STATION

  • 1200 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 132 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005159
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

TAQUERIA TSUNAMI – BASE

  • 1275 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005227
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

PRESS WAFFLE CO

  • 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1810 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006103
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

SIDELINES GRILLE

  • 4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4265
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006223
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

!!DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT

  • 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006440
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024

IL MEE RESTAURANT

  • 1000 COBB PKWY N STE E MARIETTA, GA 30062-2454
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23127
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

BORDER MEXICAN RESTAURANT THE

  • 2569 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3009
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15738
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

MABRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 2700 JIMS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-458C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

GOOD2GO KITCHEN

  • 2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004506
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

AMERICAN DELI

  • 3895 CHEROKEE ST STE 360 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6731
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004517
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

GOOD2GO FOOD TRUCK – BASE

  • 2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005459
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

PHILLY CONNECTION

  • 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 340 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005805
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024

TASSA AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

  • 224 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7560
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17515C
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

101 STEAK

  • 3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 4110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4188
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002374
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL

  • 340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-468C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

MARIETTA CENTER FOR ADVANCED ACADEMICS

  • 311 AVIATION BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10472C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

SUPERICA BRAVES #305

  • 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 800 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001364
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

WNB FACTORY

  • 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 103 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005083
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

ROSELANE HEALTH CENTER BY HARBORVIEW

  • 613 ROSELANE ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-6940
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005637
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

FUZE KITCHEN

  • 1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006284
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

!!WING IT WITH JOY

  • 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 126 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006385
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024

TACO BELL #3889

  • 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24423
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2024

EDIBLE ENDEAVORS CATERING

  • 925 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 168 MABLETON, GA 30126-3176
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004985
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2024
