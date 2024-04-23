Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 12 to April 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
A TASTY TOUCH
- 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3355
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17050
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL
- 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-209C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
LAS TORTAS LOCAS #7
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001578
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1
- 3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE D-2 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-101C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
ZAXBY’S
- 3030 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5654
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14346C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3151 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4731
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002850
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
CRU FOOD & WINE BAR
- 915 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002909
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
EL JEFE’S TAQUERIA
- 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 300-320 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003145
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
YOGLI MOGLI – JOHNSON FERRY
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 35 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005192
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
!!COLDSTONE CREAMERY
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4850
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005741
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
EL VELERO SEAFOOD AND MEXICAN
- 768 SANDROWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006076
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2024
PLACE THE
- 700 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-1 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6370
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5573
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024
TAQUERIA TSUNAMI
- 1275 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003358
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024
ATL WINGS & SEAFOOD
- 3315 S COBB DR SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004093
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024
DOS BROS FRESH MEXICAN GRILL
- 125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004949
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024
TEA STATION
- 1200 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 132 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005159
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024
TAQUERIA TSUNAMI – BASE
- 1275 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005227
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024
PRESS WAFFLE CO
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1810 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006103
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024
SIDELINES GRILLE
- 4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4265
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006223
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024
!!DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT
- 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006440
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2024
IL MEE RESTAURANT
- 1000 COBB PKWY N STE E MARIETTA, GA 30062-2454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23127
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024
BORDER MEXICAN RESTAURANT THE
- 2569 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3009
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15738
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024
MABRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2700 JIMS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-458C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024
GOOD2GO KITCHEN
- 2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004506
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024
AMERICAN DELI
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST STE 360 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6731
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004517
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024
GOOD2GO FOOD TRUCK – BASE
- 2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005459
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024
PHILLY CONNECTION
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 340 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005805
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2024
TASSA AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
- 224 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7560
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17515C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024
101 STEAK
- 3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 4110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4188
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002374
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024
6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL
- 340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-468C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024
MARIETTA CENTER FOR ADVANCED ACADEMICS
- 311 AVIATION BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10472C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024
SUPERICA BRAVES #305
- 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 800 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001364
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024
WNB FACTORY
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 103 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005083
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024
ROSELANE HEALTH CENTER BY HARBORVIEW
- 613 ROSELANE ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-6940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005637
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024
FUZE KITCHEN
- 1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006284
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024
!!WING IT WITH JOY
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 126 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006385
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2024
TACO BELL #3889
- 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24423
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2024
EDIBLE ENDEAVORS CATERING
- 925 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 168 MABLETON, GA 30126-3176
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004985
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2024
