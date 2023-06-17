Cobb Young Professionals will host outing to see the Braves play the Diamondbacks

The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) and the Greater North Fulton Chamber will do a social outing to watch the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The evening will begin with a hosted tailgate including drinks and light appetizers at the Cobb Chamber from 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m. before heading over to Truist Park at 7:20 p.m.

Young professionals working in Cobb County are welcome to register for this event.

Register by July 17 at https://tinyurl.com/mrmms74n.

Advertisement

Attendees are encouraged to purchase parking in advance at https://tinyurl.com/mphmj4nt.

Tickets will be sent to all registrants electronically prior to game day.

Registration includes admission to the tailgate and a seat in the CYP section of general admission.

For more information about Cobb Young Professionals, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

