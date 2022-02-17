Kelly Fisk name Powder Springs Citizen of the Year by Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber announced that its South Cobb Area Council has named Kelly Fisk as the 2021 Powder Springs Citizen of the Year.

The award was presented at a luncheon at the Riverside EpiCenter.

According to the press release announcing the award:

The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations.

The Cobb Chamber gave the following biography of Fisk and a description of his accomplishments in the Powder Springs community:

Kelly Fisk has been an active citizen volunteer in the City of Powder Springs and its various organizations, including the Powder Springs Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission, Keep Powder Springs Beautiful, Powder Springs Senior Citizen Center, the Citizens Police Academy, and Parks Department Ambassador. Fisk also volunteers at the Veterans Outreach Cobb County Senior Center and has dedicated much of his time to serve and help improve the quality of life for this community. Whether setting up a community event, planning and implementing citizen engagement efforts, assisting veterans and seniors, or leading the effort for safety and lighting improvements on city roads, Fisk is always ready to serve his community. Before retiring from the Marine Corps, he was Logistics Management Specialist with the Consolidated Storage Program, Logistics Services Management Center, and Marine Corps Logistics Command. After serving 20 years as an active-duty Marine, Fisk retired as a Master Sergeant in 2003 and continued to serve as a contractor and a Civilian-Marine in following years. Fisk graduated from Valdosta State University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. His professional affiliations include Life Member, Marine Corps League, and Life Member, Disabled American Veterans DAV. Fisk and his wife of 38 years, Brenda, are parents to two daughters and grandparents to one granddaughter.

About the Cobb Chamber Citizen of the Year awards

The South Cobb Area Council is one of six geographical councils of the Cobb Chamber. The others are Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb) and Smyrna.

Each year Citizen of the Year recipients are chosen from within those councils.