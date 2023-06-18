Wave of thunderstorms expected to push through Cobb County and other parts of region Sunday afternoon

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, a wave of thunderstorms is expected to push through Cobb County and other parts of the region this afternoon and evening, Sunday, June 18.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

A wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected to push through

the forecast area late this afternoon through this evening. An

isolated severe storm may be possible, generally to the south and

west of the I-75 and I-16 corridors where a Marginal Risk for

severe thunderstorms is forecast today. Damaging wind gusts,

hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours will be possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected each day from Monday

through Saturday. Overall rain totals are expected to range from

2.5 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches

possible which will increase the risk for flooding. Thunderstorms

will also present the risk for sporadic strong to damaging wind

gusts, although the overall severe threat will generally remain

limited.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed

severe weather to the NWS.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

