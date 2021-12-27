Multi-vehicle collision with serious injuries on North Marietta Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle collision that took place this morning at around 5:39 a.m. on North Marietta Parkway at the entrance to Interstate 75 South.
The public information release described the accident as follows:
The on-scene investigation revealed that fifty-three-year-old Teena Zachary of Kennesaw was driving east on North Marietta Parkway near the intersection of Interstate 75 in her 2011 Ford Escape. For unknown reasons, Zachary failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2011 Nissan van, operated by forty-nine-year-old Brian Stack of Marietta. Zachary was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact STEP Officer B. Gunkle at (770) 794-5357.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
