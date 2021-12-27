Cobb weather December 28

According to the report from the National Weather Service, the weather in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 28 will feature partly sunny skies with a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. and a high of around 71 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Monday Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

New Year’s Day Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 47.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.