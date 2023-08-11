Scattered thunderstorms expected in Cobb County and surrounding region Friday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Friday, August 11, 2023.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to enter northwest Georgia and continue southeastward. A few of those storms might become strong with gusty winds.
What is in the statement?
The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and
Central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to enter northwest Georgia
early this morning and move south and east through the morning
hours. A few storms may become strong, capable of producing gusty
winds. Storms will also have the potential to produce locally
heavy rainfall and frequent lightning strikes.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible once again in the
afternoon and early evening with highest chances south of I-20.
An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. Damaging wind gusts
will be the primary severe weather hazard.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…
Periods of thunderstorm activity will continue through next
Thursday. The highest storm chances will occur during the
afternoon and evening hours each day.
Heat index values are forecast to exceed 105 to the south of I-20
on Saturday and across the area, with the exception of the far
northeastern mountains, on Sunday and Monday. Take extra
precautions and drink plenty of fluids if you plan to spend time
outside.
What is the difference between “isolated” and “scattered”?
The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:
A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.
“Scattered” has the following definition:
When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).
In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
