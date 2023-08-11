Scattered thunderstorms expected in Cobb County and surrounding region Friday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Friday, August 11, 2023.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to enter northwest Georgia and continue southeastward. A few of those storms might become strong with gusty winds.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to enter northwest Georgia

early this morning and move south and east through the morning

hours. A few storms may become strong, capable of producing gusty

winds. Storms will also have the potential to produce locally

heavy rainfall and frequent lightning strikes.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible once again in the

afternoon and early evening with highest chances south of I-20.

An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. Damaging wind gusts

will be the primary severe weather hazard.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

Periods of thunderstorm activity will continue through next

Thursday. The highest storm chances will occur during the

afternoon and evening hours each day.

Heat index values are forecast to exceed 105 to the south of I-20

on Saturday and across the area, with the exception of the far

northeastern mountains, on Sunday and Monday. Take extra

precautions and drink plenty of fluids if you plan to spend time

outside.

What is the difference between “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

