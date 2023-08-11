Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, August 11, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling August 11, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, August 11, 2023, with a high near 87 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due scattered thunderstorms that are expected to enter northwest Georgia early this morning and move south and east through the morning hours.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. 

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. 

Saturday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph. 

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 202 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-07-01967384.54.40
2023-07-029373832.80.61
2023-07-03897280.50.20.01
2023-07-04927382.52.10
2023-07-05887581.510
2023-07-069373832.40
2023-07-079274832.4T
2023-07-089272821.30
2023-07-099171810.20.19
2023-07-10877078.5-2.30.73
2023-07-11907180.5-0.40
2023-07-129274832T
2023-07-1392748320
2023-07-1493758430
2023-07-159377853.90
2023-07-16947383.52.40
2023-07-17917181-0.10
2023-07-189373831.8T
2023-07-199476853.8T
2023-07-209674853.8T
2023-07-219472831.80.13
2023-07-22877179-2.20.05
2023-07-239272820.80
2023-07-24937282.51.20
2023-07-259571831.7T
2023-07-269676864.80
2023-07-279775864.80
2023-07-28947785.54.30.01
2023-07-29987787.56.30
2023-07-30947584.53.30
2023-07-31977485.54.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 9, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM90100 in 200773 in 1970
Min TemperatureM7281 in 200762 in 1917
Avg TemperatureM80.790.5 in 200769.5 in 1970
PrecipitationM0.142.97 in 19260.00 in 2019
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M00 in 20220 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M1626 in 20075 in 1970
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature91.989.997.5 in 200780.1 in 1904
Avg Min Temperature71.972.076.5 in 200764.5 in 1976
Avg Temperature81.981.087.0 in 200772.9 in 1912
Total Precipitation1.751.476.38 in 1887T in 2002
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)002 in 18940 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)171176246 in 200789 in 1912
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.873.977.2 in 201267.7 in 1912
Avg Min Temperature57.354.557.5 in 201248.4 in 1940
Avg Temperature66.664.267.3 in 201258.7 in 1940
Total Precipitation28.7931.9550.11 in 191217.26 in 2007
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)004 in 19360 in 2023
Total CDD (since Jan 1)140413541638 in 2012844 in 1976

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-10
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-10
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-10
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-10
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-10

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

