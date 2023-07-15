Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, July 15, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with a high near 92 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected across North and Central Georgia this afternoon and evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0 2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0 2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0 2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52 2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0 2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T 2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0 2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0 2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0 2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0 2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67 2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18 2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0 2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84 2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0 2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0 2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0 2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T 2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1 2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03 2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37 2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05 2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0 2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0 2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67 2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0 2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0 2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0 2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0 2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05 Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending

at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 92 103 in 1932 76 in 1945 Min Temperature M 70 77 in 1981 55 in 1967 Avg Temperature M 81.2 89.0 in 1932 67.0 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.13 2.71 in 1978 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M M T in 1954 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2019 0 in 2019 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1932 2 in 1967 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 90.1 91.8 98.7 in 1930 79.7 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 70.1 69.7 73.6 in 1980 64.7 in 1972 Avg Temperature 80.1 80.8 84.6 in 1993 72.2 in 1940 Total Precipitation 2.58 2.16 9.02 in 1896 T in 1980 Total Snowfall 0 M T in 1954 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2019 0 in 2019 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1943 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 215 236 297 in 1993 112 in 1940 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 72.9 72.7 83.0 in 1895 52.9 in 1899 Avg Min Temperature 51.5 49.8 52.6 in 1932 24.6 in 1885 Avg Temperature 62.2 61.3 64.2 in 2017 42.2 in 1899 Total Precipitation 35.87 26.93 44.71 in 1964 4.07 in 1897 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0 M T in 1954 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) M – 0 in 2019 0 in 2019 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 2 in 1943 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 718 881 1110 in 1933 0 in 1899 For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area. What does the National Weather Service do? The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS describes its role as follows: “The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. “These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”