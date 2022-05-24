Storms not expected to be severe, but hazardous weather outlook continues for Cobb County Tuesday May 24

The National Weather Service , has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia for Tuesday May 24, 2022. The highest chance of rain with thunderstorms is this afternoon. Storms are not expected to be severe, but can possibly result in gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. Advertisement .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage through the day, with highest chances through the afternoon. The potential for severe weather is low, but storms will be capable of producing gusty winds greater than 35 mph, locally heavy rain, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Conditions are expected to improve after sunset this evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… There is a chance of thunderstorms each day from Wednesday through Friday and again on Monday. Some of the storms each day may be strong and capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

What time period does it cover?

The potentially hazardous weather is expected to occur every day through Friday.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .