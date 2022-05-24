Cobb County weather forecast and climate report for Tuesday May 24

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday May 24, with a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms increasing by afternoon.

The high is expected to be in the mid-80s.

7-day forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday

A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs around 80.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

