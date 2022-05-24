Georgia Department of Transportation to pause lane closures over Memorial Day weekend

For those of you near the big Georgia Department of Transportation projects in Cobb County you’ll get a reprieve from the disruption of lane closures for road work this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

This includes the widening of Macland Road and the bridge rehab projects along I-75 which usually result in weekend lane closures.

The Georgia Department of Transportation issued the following news release announcing the suspension of projects to alleviate the heavy traffic expected this Memorial Day:

ATLANTA, GA – To allow for anticipated increase in Memorial Day weekend traffic congestion, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, May 27 at 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Advertisement While construction related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route. Memorial Day weekend traffic is considered to be one of the state’s heaviest travel times. Pedestrian deaths and vehicle crashes are rising to unprecedented levels and Georgia DOT is committed to preserving the safety of all travelers on Georgia’s roadways. The department reminds motorists that many roadway fatalities are preventable by implementing simple changes to eliminate unsafe driving behavior. Please always Drive Alert Arrive Alive by staying off cellphones, buckling up, slowing down and driving sober.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.