Cobb COVID case rate soars, while deaths show a one-week decrease

Cobb County’s case rate for COVID-19 is soaring, in step with the national trend as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads across the country.
The current rate posted on the Cobb & Douglas Public Health website is 805 cases per 100,000 of the population, reflecting the date range of December 11 to 24, 2021.
Meanwhile, the CDC, which reports cases on a 7-day basis, reports a case rate of 653.83 per 100,000 of population for the seven-day period ending on December 26. That represents a 326.98 percent increase for the county from the previous period, with hospitalizations rising 101.19 percent. Deaths from the disease, however, dropped by 46 percent.
|Cases
|4,970
|Case Rate per 100k
|653.83
|% Positivity
|24.79%
|Deaths
|<10
|% of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated
|44.5%
|New Hospital Admissions
|169
|Cases
|326.98%
|% Positivity
|14.22%
|Deaths
|-46.15%
|% of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated
|N/A
|New Hospital Admissions
|101.19%
National Trends in COVID-19 as the Omicron variant spreads
The CDC reports 1,446,040 new COVID-19 cases in the United States over the 7-day period ending December 27. That brings the total number of cases to 52,280,337 plus an estimated 164,644 new cases not added to the official tally.
National news organizations report a rise in pediatric admissions as the Omicron variant seems to affect people in a younger age range. In a news conference with New York governor Kathy Hochul it was reported that in New York City there has been more than a four-fold increase in the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 this month.
And the Associated Press reported that airlines have canceled more than 4,000 flights into or within the United States.
