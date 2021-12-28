Cobb COVID case rate soars, while deaths show a one-week decrease

Cobb County’s case rate for COVID-19 is soaring, in step with the national trend as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads across the country.

The current rate posted on the Cobb & Douglas Public Health website is 805 cases per 100,000 of the population, reflecting the date range of December 11 to 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, the CDC, which reports cases on a 7-day basis, reports a case rate of 653.83 per 100,000 of population for the seven-day period ending on December 26. That represents a 326.98 percent increase for the county from the previous period, with hospitalizations rising 101.19 percent. Deaths from the disease, however, dropped by 46 percent.

Cases 4,970 Case Rate per 100k 653.83 % Positivity 24.79% Deaths <10 % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated 44.5% New Hospital Admissions 169 Table of Cobb COVID statistics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention — December 28, 2021

Cases 326.98% % Positivity 14.22% Deaths -46.15% % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated N/A New Hospital Admissions 101.19% Percentage changes as reported by the CDC December 28,2021

Charts showing increase in positivity in the County

National Trends in COVID-19 as the Omicron variant spreads

The CDC reports 1,446,040 new COVID-19 cases in the United States over the 7-day period ending December 27. That brings the total number of cases to 52,280,337 plus an estimated 164,644 new cases not added to the official tally.

National news organizations report a rise in pediatric admissions as the Omicron variant seems to affect people in a younger age range. In a news conference with New York governor Kathy Hochul it was reported that in New York City there has been more than a four-fold increase in the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 this month.

And the Associated Press reported that airlines have canceled more than 4,000 flights into or within the United States.