Fleeing Marietta suspects crash into five cars

Suspected gang members in a car with an allegedly stolen license plate crashed into five cars and a pole in Marietta, before three of the four were apprehended.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated].

The incident was described in the following public information release from Officer Paul Hill of the Marietta Police Department:

On Thursday January 21st, around 9pm, Officers from the Marietta Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a Red 2007 Infinity G35 that was bearing a stolen license plate. Once the blue lights were activated, the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. The suspects fled into Westside Plaza located off of Sandtown Rd. While attempting to exit Westside Plaza, the suspect vehicle attempted to exit back onto Sandtown Road while attempting to allude officers. While doing so, they crashed into five vehicles then crashed the suspect vehicle into a pole. Four males exited the vehicle and fled on foot. With the aid of a police canine, officers were able to apprehend three of the four suspects. One of the suspects that was apprehended had a loaded firearm in his pants. No one was injured.

Investigating officers determined that the stolen tag was affixed to a stolen vehicle. The tag was also not attached to the correct vehicle. During the course of the investigation, Marietta investigators determined that the vehicle was used in several shooting and a police chase in Chattanooga within the prior 48 hours. Marietta investigators were also able to determine that all three individuals self-identified as Bounty Hunter Blood gang members out of Chattanooga. Two of the individuals that were arrested were juveniles. The adult, [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier], was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center (Warrant 21-W-555). Marietta investigators are still working to identify and locate the fourth suspect that fled the scene.

