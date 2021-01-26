TaNesha McAuley to lead Family Justice Center

Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady announced that TaNesha McAuley has been selected to lead the county’s Family Justice Center.

Site Coordinator selected for Cobb Family Justice Center Jan. 26, 2021 ­– Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announces that TaNesha McAuley has been named Site Coordinator for the Family Justice Center. The center will enable victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse to receive services in a single location. As Site Coordinator, McAuley is responsible for developing the Family Justice Center in Cobb County and will serve as a facilitator for partners in a grant awarded for the project. She will fulfill the obligations and activities of the grant, which will result in the opening of the Family Justice Center by year three of the grant. Kimberly B. McCoy is Director of the Victim Witness Unit in the DA’s Office. “After an extensive search, we are excited to welcome Ms. McAuley to Cobb,” McCoy said. “She brings an extensive background in both starting new programs and in program management, as well as providing direct services in behavioral and mental health. Her energy and enthusiasm will no doubt ensure the success of Cobb’s Family Justice Center.” McAuley brings several years of experience as director of accountability court programs in Fulton Superior Court. She earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration at North Carolina Central University, and she is now pursuing a Doctor of Public Administration at Liberty University. “I am honored and excited to join the Cobb County team as we build and implement one of the most cutting-edge Family Justice Centers that will positively impact the lives of individuals who have been harmed as a result of domestic violence,” McAuley said. Last fall, the Cobb DA’s Office and its partners were awarded a four-year grant worth up to $400,000 to create a Family Justice Center. The grant is administered through Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council with federal dollars from the Victims of Crime Act. Only two other Georgia communities, Waycross and Macon, were awarded grants to create family justice centers. Since receiving the grant in November, project partners — including the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, liveSAFE Resources, Inc., SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, Cobb Solicitor’s Office, Cobb Police Department, and Cobb Legal Aid — have participated in more than 20 grantee meetings and trainings, including a community informational kick-off held on Dec. 17 to introduce the community to the Family Justice Center concept. Dozens of community members responded to the readiness assessment, and that input will assist in tailoring the FJC to meet Cobb’s specific needs. A recording of the informational kick-off meeting is available for viewing online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koyu5s3P090. For additional information, email fjccobb@cobbcounty.org. Periodic updates on the project will be posted at www.cobbda.com.