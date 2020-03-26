Mableton man victim of Atlanta Road homicide

A Mableton man, Hubert Lamar Burtz, 41, was the victim of a homicide Tuesday at an Exxon station on Atlanta Road.

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, police were called to the scene at around 6:44 p.m. and found the victim deceased.

Cobb’s Crimes Against Persons detectives conducted an investigation, and arrested a 28-year-old man from Tallapoosa, Georgia. (It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of suspects and defendants unless and until a conviction or guilty plea occurs).

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”