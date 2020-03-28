Cobb GIS sets up crowd-sourced grocery supply tracker

Cobb County’s GIS department has created a crowd-sourced grocery supply tracking survey to help Cobb residents find needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers are encouraged to fill out the survey after they shop to let others know the availability of groceries and supplies at specific stores in the county.

An email from the Cobb County government describes the initiative as follows:

If you want to avoid going to multiple stores just to get essential household goods or groceries, we’ve got something to help you. The staff of Cobb County GIS Division have developed a resource to help you plan your trip to the store. If you go to a store such as Kroger, Publix, WalMart or Costco, please fill out this anonymous crowd-sourced survey.

It is a resource to let our residents and seniors know about store inventories. You can add pictures too. Please share it with your friends/family. https://cobb-covid-19-grocery-stores-and-inventory-cobbcountyga.hub.arcgis.com/

The GIS survey web page adds the following information:

This is for information only, and location hours/services change daily. The survey results/maps are posted anonymously by shoppers. This will not be used for Cobb Code Enforcement.

It is the users responsibility to verify any information derived from the GIS data & Maps, before making any decisions or taking any actions based on this information.

The Cobb GIS website also has a dashboard, which lets you know how many people have filled out the survey, and various statistics on the results, along with an interactive map that allows you to click on individual stores for information on their stock of various supplies.