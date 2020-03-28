Owens, Gilstrap disqualified from Sheriff’s race

Cobb County Police Department Major Craig Owens, the commander of Precinct 2, and former Dekalb Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Gilstrap were disqualified in their bids for the Democratic nomination for a run for Cobb County sheriff, during a hearing before the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

The board met on March 26 to hear the challenges brought by rival Democratic candidate James Herndon.

Herndon had brought a similar complaint against incumbent Republican Sheriff Neil Warren, but withdrew that complaint.

The Cobb County website reported:

The first challenge to the candidacy of Republican incumbent Sheriff Neil Warren was withdrawn after evidence showed that the original qualifying documents were properly notarized. The second challenge to the candidacy of Democrat Gregory Gilstrap was sustained. The Board voted unanimously to disqualify Mr. Gilstrap because the person he named as chief deputy did not meet the qualifications for Sheriff (as required by Ga. L. 2002, p. 4796). Mr. Herndon’s third challenge to the candidacy of Democrat Craig Owens was also sustained. The Board voted unanimously to disqualify Mr. Owens because he failed to file an affidavit with the election superintendent by the close of business on the third day after the qualifying period (as required in O.C.G.A. §15-16-1 (c)(3)). The disqualified candidates have the right to appeal the decision of the superintendent by filing a petition in the Cobb County Superior Court within ten days.