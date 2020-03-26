Cobb County Community Service Board remains open for those with behavioral health challenges

The Cobb County Community Services Board issued the following news release:

MARIETTA, GA: Cobb County Community Services Board (CCCSB), as an essential service, is open and serving people in the community following federal, state, and local guidelines and restrictions during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are the public safety net for those who have a mental illness, a substance use issue, or those who have an intellectual or other developmental disability,” says CEO Foster Norman. “Our job is to continue to serve and support these individuals as best we can, given the current circumstances. These healthcare needs continue for individuals regardless of the presence of COVID-19 or any other disease.”

The agency’s Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC), located at 1758 County Services Parkway, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Outpatient and Residential Treatment programs continue to operate on normal hours while adhering to federal, state and local guidelines.

Those who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis also can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225. GCAL is available 24 hours a day. GCAL also offers an APP for individuals who want to communicate through social media.

For those who are not in crisis, but who are experiencing behavioral health challenges, there are a number of ways to receive services via telephone or online. Georgia Council on Substance Abuse offers a confidential Cares Warm Line for those who may need someone to talk to about recovery. They are available from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. at 1-844-326-5400.

Other virtual recovery programs include the following list below from the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Local groups like National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Cobb and its national affiliation also have online resources.

Virtual Recovery Programs

Alcoholics Anonymous: Offers online support http://aa-intergroup.org/

Cocaine Anonymous: Offers online support and services https://www.ca-online.org/

LifeRing: LifeRing Secular Recovery offers online support https://www.lifering.org/online-meetings

In The Rooms – Online Recovery Meetings: Provides online support through live meetings and discussion groups. https://www.intherooms.com/home/

Marijuana Anonymous: Offers virtual support https://ma-online.org/

Narcotics Anonymous: Offers a variety of online and skype meeting options https://www.na.org/meetingsearch/

Reddit Recovery: Offers a virtual hang out and support during recovery

https://www.reddit.com/r/REDDITORSINRECOVERY/

Refuge Recovery: Provides online and virtual support http://bit.ly/refugerecovery1

Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) Recovery: Offersglobal community of mutual-supportgroups, forums including a chat room andmessage boardhttps://www.smartrecovery.org/community/

SoberCity: Offers an online support and recovery community https://www.soberocity.com/

Sobergrid: Offers an online platform to help anyone get sober and stay sober

https://www.sobergrid.com/

Soberistas: Provides a women-only international online recovery community

https://soberistas.com/

Sober Recovery: Provides an online forum for those in recovery and their friends and family https://www.soberrecovery.com/forums/

For more information about Cobb County Community Services Board, please visit www.cobbcsb.com.

