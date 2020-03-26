Cobb’s counseling services for victims of crime now available by phone

Kimberly Isaza, the Public Information Officer for Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, distributed a public information release announcing that the counseling clinic for victims of crime will offer phone counseling.

The clinic is a partnership between the DA’s office and Kennesaw State University’s WellStar College of Health and Human Services.

The clinic “will provide therapeutic services via technology-assisted media and temporarily eliminate all in-person therapy sessions amid the extraordinary conditions regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” the public information release stated.

The public information release continued:

The clinic offers free counseling to victims of felony crimes who are without other resources. Counselors are available two days per week, and all sessions will be done via telephone or video conferencing until further notice. For appointments, call 770-528-3047. The clinic was created in December 2019 under a Victims of Crime Act Grant provided by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) through the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia. Alumni from KSU’s Master of Social Work program and masters-level students offer therapy to people affected by property and other violent crimes for whom few free counseling support options currently exist. Victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse are encouraged to seek assistance through liveSAFE Resources, Inc., by calling 770-427-3390. SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center offers assistance to victims of child sexual and physical abuse. SafePath’s telephone is 770-801-3465. Surviving family members of homicide victims may contact the Crime Victims’ Advocacy Council at 770-333-9254 for assistance.