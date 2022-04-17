COVID in Cobb County: the April 14 School-aged surveillance report

These numbers were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s School Aged Surveillance Report for April 14. The report is issued weekly on Fridays, and the current and past reports can be retrieved by following this link.
In late March the GDPH announced that a backlog of unreported COVID cases from a large laboratory had not been reported from the height of the Omicron surge. This caused several weeks of inflated numbers in the GDPH Daily Status Report.
The Courier has sent a message to the Georgia Department of Public Health to verify whether the unreported backlog of cases have worked their way through the 14-day averages, but as of today we have not received a response for our inquiry.
So we are reporting the numbers as they are presented in the School Aged Surveillance Report.
Here are the numbers as reported for Cobb County and statewide:
|Cobb County
|Age category
|All cases to date
|14-day case count
|14-day case rate per 100,000 residents
|14-day rate category
|0-4
|5097
|35
|75
|Moderately High
|5-17
|24833
|110
|83
|Moderately High
|18-22
|15674
|53
|113
|High
|Georgia
|Age category
|All cases to date
|14-day case count
|14-day case rate per 100,000 residents
|14-day rate category
|0-4
|75098
|421
|64
|Moderately High
|5-17
|354930
|1339
|72
|Moderately High
|18-22
|219705
|1052
|144
|High
About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report
The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:
The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.
For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.
