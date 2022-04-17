Spring is here and it’s time for gardening: A plant swap and a container garden workshop

Spring is here and it’s time to get out the gardening tools. Monday April 18 and Tuesday April 19 there will be a plant swap and a container garden workshop in a library and a senior center.

Monday evening there will be a plant swap at the Mountain View Library. Here is the announcement reprinted from the Cobb County Facebook page:

Need some inspiration in your garden? Plant swaps are a fun way to get rid of extra perennial divisions, seeds, or houseplants you may have by trading with other gardeners. Bring your healthy plants in containers and take home new favorites. Indoors, outdoors, cuttings, or seeds are all encouraged! Intended for all ages.5:30 – 7pm, Monday, April 18 at Mountain View Library

The North Cobb Senior Center is conducting a workshop on container gardens. The Cobb County government Facebook page had the following post:

Seniors, you don’t have to have a lot of space to enjoy gardening. Join us to learn how to create a container garden. Your plants can flourish even if you live in an apartment. All you need is a bit of sunlight. The class is free, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, at the North Cobb Senior Center 3900 South Main Street (inside Kennworth Park) Acworth. Registration is required. 770-975-7740.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.