Small Business of the Year to be announced at Cobb Chamber’s May Marquee Monday

The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event series continues on May 16 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre with the 2022 Small Business of the Year Awards.

The Small Business of the Year awards were established to honor the important role that small businesses play in the Cobb community and the economy. For the 2022 competition, the Cobb Chamber will name the 2022 Small Business of the Year, the Top 20 Small Businesses of the Year, the Businesses to Watch – businesses that have launched three years ago or less – and the Next-Level of Excellence award. New for 2022, the Next-Level of Excellence award recognizes companies that have exceeded SBA size standards and are continuing to excel.

Additionally, Croft & Associates, the 2021 Small Business of the Year, will be inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame, joining an elite list of winners spanning over 30 years.

Registration is now open through May 11 for the May Marquee Monday. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Attendees may register for the event at https://bit.ly/3KDYGOj. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.

Sponsors for the 2022 Small Businesses of the Year awards include Presenting Sponsors, LOUD Security Systems and S.A. White Oil Company; Businesses to Watch Sponsor, Comcast; Award Sponsor, Fifth Third Bank; Hall of Fame Sponsor, UGA Small Business Development Center at KSU; Platinum Sponsor, Three-13 Salon, Spa, and Boutique; Gold Sponsors, Puckett EMS, Eclipse Networks, Manay CPA, Inc., Yalo!, Play, LLC., and Gaskins + LeCraw; and Silver Sponsor, Cortavo by Aventis Systems. Sponsors for the 2022 Marquee Monday include Marquee Sponsor, Superior Plumbing; Host Sponsor, Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre; Catering Sponsor, Delaware North; Production Sponsor, Next Page Event Services; and Tables Sponsor, Amerevent.